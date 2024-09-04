C4D Partners India promotes exec to partner role
C4D Partners India promotes exec to partner role

By Aman Rawat

  • 04 Sep 2024
C4D Partners India promotes exec to partner role
Sowmya A, partner, C4D Partners

Capital 4 Development (C4D) Partners India, which is currently raising its maiden India-focused fund, has promoted its principal director to the role of partner.   C4D Partners, which has made 13 investments in India out of its maiden Asia fund and committed about $18 million to the domestic market, has elevated Sowmya ......

