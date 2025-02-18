Byju’s collapse aside, how are other Indian edtech unicorns faring?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Byju’s collapse aside, how are other Indian edtech unicorns faring?

Byju’s collapse aside, how are other Indian edtech unicorns faring?

By Aman Rawat

  • 18 Feb 2025
Premium
Byju’s collapse aside, how are other Indian edtech unicorns faring?
Credit: Pexels

Indian edtech unicorns, which went on a rapid expansion spree during the pandemic years, are recalibrating their strategies as the collapse of Byju’s and investors’ focus on profitability prompts them to prioritize sustainable growth.   A drop in funding for edtech startups and the reducing reliance on online learning as offline centres ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Spyne, The Energy Company, Swish Club, Dynolt, Othor AI pocket early-stage money

TMT

Spyne, The Energy Company, Swish Club, Dynolt, Othor AI pocket early-stage money

Premium
BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy

TMT

BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy

Ikonz Studios, BYTES, three others bag funding; NextLeap buys PM School

TMT

Ikonz Studios, BYTES, three others bag funding; NextLeap buys PM School

Lightspeed-backed Udaan raises $75 mn in internal round

TMT

Lightspeed-backed Udaan raises $75 mn in internal round

Premium
A91 Partners-backed FinBox looks to break even, banks on next phase of growth

TMT

A91 Partners-backed FinBox looks to break even, banks on next phase of growth

MENA Digest: Tabby, AppliedAI get big cheques; Saudi firms Salla, Mush Social ink M&As

TMT

MENA Digest: Tabby, AppliedAI get big cheques; Saudi firms Salla, Mush Social ink M&As

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW