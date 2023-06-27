Byju’s faces new tussle with Blackstone, Chaudhry; Aakash director resigns

Premium A Byju's branch in Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Beleaguered edtech unicorn Byju’s, which is fighting on multiple fronts over lapses related to regulatory compliance, valuation markdowns and debt defaults, now faces another challenge just days after its auditor and three board members resigned. The minority shareholders of the edtech company’s prime test prep asset, Aakash Educational Services Ltd, have raised a red flag over corporate governance practices at the subsidiary, VCCircle has gathered. Byju’s owns ......