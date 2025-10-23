BSE greenlights SME IPO whose merchant banker is under SEBI scanner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • BSE greenlights SME IPO whose merchant banker is under SEBI scanner

BSE greenlights SME IPO whose merchant banker is under SEBI scanner

By TEAM VCC

  • 23 Oct 2025
Premium
BSE greenlights SME IPO whose merchant banker is under SEBI scanner
Credit: VCCircle

Stock-exchange operator BSE Ltd has approved a public issue managed by a merchant banker whose director is allegedly being investigated by the capital markets regulator SEBI for a pump-and-dump operation in which the profits from two stocks alone are estimated to be around Rs 200 crore, VCCircle has gathered. A person, claiming to be ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Uniphore raises $260 mn from NVIDIA, AMD, others in flat round

TMT

Uniphore raises $260 mn from NVIDIA, AMD, others in flat round

UnifyApps snags $50 mn from WestBridge, others; names new co-CEO

TMT

UnifyApps snags $50 mn from WestBridge, others; names new co-CEO

Pro
Y Combinator, Elevation, Peak XV set to hit jackpot in Meesho IPO

TMT

Y Combinator, Elevation, Peak XV set to hit jackpot in Meesho IPO

Premium
Bottomline: KKR-backed Infinx posts strong FY25 numbers on sustained growth momentum

TMT

Bottomline: KKR-backed Infinx posts strong FY25 numbers on sustained growth momentum

Premium
Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm

TMT

Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm

AI Planet, HooLiv and DashamLabs pocket early-stage funding

TMT

AI Planet, HooLiv and DashamLabs pocket early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW