Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Brookfield to seal Mumbai realty deal stuck for years after marquee bidders back out

Brookfield to seal Mumbai realty deal stuck for years after marquee bidders back out

By Beena Parmar

  • 27 Jul 2023
Premium
Brookfield to seal Mumbai realty deal stuck for years after marquee bidders back out
A view of Mumbai | Credit: Reuters

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in advanced talks to close a transaction for the acquisition of a large commercial real estate project in Mumbai after a valuation rightsizing, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  This is likely to bring to a closure a deal that has been ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Freshworks, EKA founders' VC firm eyes over $200 mn AUM with second fund

Finance

Freshworks, EKA founders' VC firm eyes over $200 mn AUM with second fund

Premium
Grapevine: RP-Sanjiv Goenka in fray for chemicals firm; Contlo, SK Finance eye funding

General

Grapevine: RP-Sanjiv Goenka in fray for chemicals firm; Contlo, SK Finance eye funding

Premium
Brookfield to seal Mumbai realty deal stuck for years after marquee bidders back out

Infrastructure

Brookfield to seal Mumbai realty deal stuck for years after marquee bidders back out

RTP Global, YourNest, others write $17 mn cheque to Wiom

TMT

RTP Global, YourNest, others write $17 mn cheque to Wiom

Kapture CX, six others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Kapture CX, six others raise early-stage funding

Jio Financial, BlackRock to launch asset management venture

Finance

Jio Financial, BlackRock to launch asset management venture

Advertisement