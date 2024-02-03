Brookfield names former India head Anuj Ranjan CEO of global PE biz

Anuj Ranjan, President, Private Equity, Brookfield

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has named Anuj Ranjan the CEO of Brookfield Business Partners, the flagship listed vehicle of its global private equity business, as part of its leadership transition.

Ranjan, currently president of private equity at the Canadian asset manager, was appointed as CEO of the Toronto- and New York-listed Brookfield Business on Feb. 1.

Ranjan succeeds Cyrus Madon, who has been appointed Executive Chairman of Brookfield Business Partners. Jeffrey Blidner will step down as Board Chairman and remain a member of the Board of Directors, Brookfield said.

Brookfield Business Partners manages almost $140 billion while Brookfield Asset Management has over $850 billion of assets under management.

Ranjan joined Brookfield in 2006 and has held various positions within the company and its affiliates, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and real estate. He also established Brookfield’s India and Middle East operations. He was based in Toronto before moving to Mumbai in 2009 and then to Dubai in 2016. In late 2020, Brookfield expanded Ranjan's role and gave him the additional responsibility of overseeing the firm's PE business in Europe.

Ranjan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School at Western University and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta.

“We had a successful 2023, achieving strong business performance and generating over $2 billion of proceeds from capital recycling initiatives which further enhances our liquidity position,” said Ranjan in the Brookfield Business' earnings statement. “As we look to the future, the quality of our operations is the best in our history and supports a strong setup for continued value creation.”

