Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Premium The Brookfield Place office building in Toronto on May 7, 2014. | Credit: Reuters/Mark Blinch

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has pulled out almost $800 million more from an India infrastructure firm, as it continues to churn capital from its portfolio in the South Asian nation. Brookfield, which has about $25 billion in assets under management across infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy and private equity segments ......