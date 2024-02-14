facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 14 Feb 2024
Premium
Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio
The Brookfield Place office building in Toronto on May 7, 2014. | Credit: Reuters/Mark Blinch

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has pulled out almost $800 million more from an India infrastructure firm, as it continues to churn capital from its portfolio in the South Asian nation.  Brookfield, which has about $25 billion in assets under management across infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy and private equity segments ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Investcorp-backed NDR Warehousing lists InvIT after $106 mn issue

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR Warehousing lists InvIT after $106 mn issue

Premium
Spotlight: Eversource's Radiance is picking up pace. Can it stay the course?

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Eversource's Radiance is picking up pace. Can it stay the course?

Actis acquires four road assets from Patel Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Actis acquires four road assets from Patel Infrastructure

Jindal Power bids $1.68 bn for distressed power plant

Infrastructure

Jindal Power bids $1.68 bn for distressed power plant

Premium
GIC ups exposure to India infrastructure sector with over $100 mn bet

Infrastructure

GIC ups exposure to India infrastructure sector with over $100 mn bet

Advertisement