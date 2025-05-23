Brookfield eyes tripling India assets to $100 bn in five years

The Brookfield Place office building in Toronto on May 7, 2014. | Credit: Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management will triple its India investments to $100 billion within five years, as it bets on the country's strong growth prospects and rising demand in the infrastructure and clean energy sectors, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Brookfield has been doubling down on India investments and has in recent years invested $12 billion in infrastructure assets like gas pipelines, telecom tower assets and data centres; as well as $12 billion in real estate including offices and hotels, and $3 billion in clean energy projects.

The New York-based company, with over $1 trillion of assets under management worldwide, views India as a key beneficiary as companies around the world diversify their supply chains, Brookfield Asset Management's President Connor Teskey said.

"Global corporates are looking to make their supply chains more resilient, they are moving away from a single supplier model to multiple supplier points, India seems to be the beneficiary of all of those trends," Teskey told reporters in Mumbai.

Brookfield will continue to look for opportunities in transport infrastructure, utilities and power generation, especially in renewables, as well as real estate across office, retail, logistics, hospitality and student housing, he added.

This week, Brookfield-owned Schloss Bangalore, an Indian luxury hotel chain operator, announced plans to raise $409 million in a public issue.

Despite new tariffs creating global uncertainties this year, Brookfield has not paused capital deployment, Teskey said, noting the firm’s long-term investment horizon.

"The key themes and dynamics that we are investing in today completely overwhelm any short-term uncertainty or headline noise."

