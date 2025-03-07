Brookfield's Oaktree opens second office in India, hires Franklin Templeton exec

Oaktree Capital Management, which oversees more than $200 billion in assets worldwide across private credit, equity and real estate, has expanded its operations in India with the opening of a new office in Hyderabad, the alternative investment firm said on Friday.

The investment firm, in which Canada's Brookfield Asset Management acquired a majority stake in 2019, has set up the office in HITEC City, the IT hub of Hyderabad, and appointed Ajay Maddali as its human resources director. Maddali previously served as head of HR for India at Franklin Templeton.

"This move will enable the firm to attract, retain, and develop Oaktree employees in Hyderabad, and deliver high quality service to both internal and external stakeholders around the world," the Los Angeles-based company said.

This marks Oaktree's second office in India, following the opening of its Mumbai office in 2023, which is led by Gaurav Parasrampuria, the company's head of Asia global opportunistic strategy.

In addition to its two offices in India, Oaktree has a global presence with offices in 22 other cities, including seven in the Asia-Pacific region--Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, and Seoul. The firm employs over 1,200 employees worldwide.

Oaktree has been an active investor in India’s private credit market, deploying $4 billion since 2018.

In February, the Howard Marks-led firm marked the final close of Opportunities Fund XII, raising around $16 billion in commitments, including co-investment and affiliated vehicles. The fund has already invested or committed over $7 billion in diversified businesses across geographies, sectors, and asset classes.

“Opening an office in Hyderabad signifies the tremendous long-term opportunities that Oaktree sees in India to scale its global operations, improve quality of service, and actively recruit top talent from the local community," said Maddali, who will oversee the development and implementation of Oaktree’s HR operations in India.

