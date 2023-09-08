Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Brine Fi pockets Series A cheque at $100 mn valuation

Brine Fi pockets Series A cheque at $100 mn valuation

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 08 Sep 2023
Brine Fi pockets Series A cheque at $100 mn valuation
Credit: 123RF.com

Decentralised exchange Brine Fi on Friday said it has secured $16.5 million (around Rs 137 crore) in a Series A funding exercise led by US-based investment firm Pantera Capital, taking the company’s valuation to $100 million. 

The round also saw participation from Elevation Capital, Starkware Ltd, Spartan Group, Goodwater Capital, Upsparks Capital, Protofund Ventures and a clutch of angel investors. 

UAE and Bengaluru-based Brine Fi is a decentralised exchange for institutions and high frequency traders.  

Advertisement

The company makes use of zkP (zero knowledge proofs) technology, powered by StarkWare, which enables privacy on trading positions, so that traders can get their high volume orders executed with ease. Moreover, users can trade gasless and pay a trading fee as small as 0.05%, it said in a statement. 

“…with Brine Fi we make it easy for institutions, centralised exchanges, HFT traders and retail users to reduce their counterparty risk and at the same time get the best price for their orders in the industry,” said Shaaran Lakshminarayanan, co-founder and chief executive at Brine Fi.  

“Brine tackles some of the most important challenges holding back institutional and mainstream user adoption in DeFi,” said Paul Veradittakit, managing partner at Pantera Capital

Advertisement

In January, a report by CoinGecko said that investments in cryptocurrency companies fell 42.5% to $21.26 billion year-on-year, amid bearish market conditionsHowever, the cumulative fund raised was still higher than the total funding raised each year from 2018 to 2020.

Brine FiPantera CapitalElevation CapitalStarkware LtdSpartan GroupGoodwater CapitalProtofund VenturesUpsparks Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Meet India Inc's top-paid execs; PolicyBazaar founder remains showstopper

Finance

Meet India Inc's top-paid execs; PolicyBazaar founder remains showstopper

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding value doubles this week on two big-ticket transactions

TMT

Deals Digest: Funding value doubles this week on two big-ticket transactions

Premium
Is TPG meeting benchmark returns in partial exit via RR Kabel IPO?

Manufacturing

Is TPG meeting benchmark returns in partial exit via RR Kabel IPO?

Gulf Digest: Startups myZoi, Kem raise funding; Pulsar Capital snaps up TruDoc

General

Gulf Digest: Startups myZoi, Kem raise funding; Pulsar Capital snaps up TruDoc

Brine Fi pockets Series A cheque at $100 mn valuation

TMT

Brine Fi pockets Series A cheque at $100 mn valuation

Premium
PE, VC funds set up shadow investment committees as RBI rules delayed

Finance

PE, VC funds set up shadow investment committees as RBI rules delayed

Advertisement