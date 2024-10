Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Premium Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing

Mortgage lender Shriram Housing Finance Ltd, whose sale to private equity firm Warburg Pincus was announced in May, reported a 58% rise in its net profit for the year ended March 2024, as its assets under management continued to grow in high double digits. The company posted a net profit of Rs 217.4 crore for ......