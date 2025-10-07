Bottomline: VC-backed Ninety One revs up revenue growth on e-scooter sales

Premium
AlphaVector India Pvt Ltd, the maker of Ninety One cycles, accelerated its revenue growth in the year through March 2025 after two years of a slowdown as it entered the electric-scooter segment but higher expenses dragged it back into the red, VCCircle has gathered. The Gujarat-based company, which has Fireside Ventures ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.