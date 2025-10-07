Bottomline: VC-backed Ninety One revs up revenue growth on e-scooter sales

Premium (Photo by Pixabay: from Pexels)

AlphaVector India Pvt Ltd, the maker of Ninety One cycles, accelerated its revenue growth in the year through March 2025 after two years of a slowdown as it entered the electric-scooter segment but higher expenses dragged it back into the red, VCCircle has gathered. The Gujarat-based company, which has Fireside Ventures ......