Bottomline: VC-backed Jupiter’s NBFC unit ramps up asset book but credit costs weigh

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Amica Finance Pvt Ltd, the lending arm of neobanking startup Jupiter that counts venture capital investors Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners as its backers, swung to a net loss in the first nine months of FY25 from a net profit in the previous financial year as higher loan write-offs weighed on the company. The company posted a net loss of nearly Rs 4.7 crore ......