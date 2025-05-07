Bottomline: VC-backed Jupiter’s NBFC unit ramps up asset book but credit costs weigh

Premium
Amica Finance Pvt Ltd, the lending arm of neobanking startup Jupiter that counts venture capital investors Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners as its backers, swung to a net loss in the first nine months of FY25 from a net profit in the previous financial year as higher loan write-offs weighed on the company. The company posted a net loss of nearly Rs 4.7 crore ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.