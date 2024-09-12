Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check

Premium Fasal co-founders Shailendra Tiwari (left) and Ananda Verma

Agritech startup Fasal, which is backed by the likes of Omnivore Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, TDK Ventures, and British International Investment (BII), nearly doubled its revenue in the financial year ended March 2024 while still managing to keep a control on its losses. The Bengaluru-based company, which raised $12 million (Rs ......