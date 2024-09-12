Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check

Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check

By Aman Rawat

  • 12 Sep 2024
Premium
Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check
Fasal co-founders Shailendra Tiwari (left) and Ananda Verma

Agritech startup Fasal, which is backed by the likes of Omnivore Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, TDK Ventures, and British International Investment (BII), nearly doubled its revenue in the financial year ended March 2024 while still managing to keep a control on its losses. The Bengaluru-based company, which raised $12 million (Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

ChrysCapital-owned Xoriant acquires Salesforce consulting firm Fexle

TMT

ChrysCapital-owned Xoriant acquires Salesforce consulting firm Fexle

Centricity, Trisu, GameEon and Dharaksha raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Centricity, Trisu, GameEon and Dharaksha raise early-stage funding

Premium
Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check

TMT

Bottomline: VC-backed Fasal doubles revenue in FY24, keeps loss in check

Premium
How Nazara valued esports fan engagement startup STAN in strategic deal

TMT

How Nazara valued esports fan engagement startup STAN in strategic deal

Track3D, Mitra, Zivy and Supersquad bag early-stage funding

Consumer

Track3D, Mitra, Zivy and Supersquad bag early-stage funding

Pro
Creador looks to beat the benchmark from India tech portfolio exit

TMT

Creador looks to beat the benchmark from India tech portfolio exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW