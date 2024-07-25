Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance’s AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance’s AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance’s AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

By Aman Rawat

  • 25 Jul 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance’s AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark
Sandeep Menon, founder, MD and CEO, Vastu Housing

Private equity firm Multiples PE-controlled non-banking company Vastu Housing Finance recorded a significant rise in its assets under management (AUM) for the financial year ended 2024, even as its other financial metrics continued to improve steadily. As per the company’s annual report, the lender expanded its consolidated AUM for FY24 to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance's AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

Finance

Bottomline: Vastu Housing Finance's AUM for last fiscal soars past $1 bn mark

Pro
EQT Asia set to end up with a rare lemon in India portfolio exit

Finance

EQT Asia set to end up with a rare lemon in India portfolio exit

Premium
Former defence secretary-floated MountTech Growth hits first close of maiden fund

Finance

Former defence secretary-floated MountTech Growth hits first close of maiden fund

Premium
LeapFrog pushes timeline for final close of fourth consumer fund

Finance

LeapFrog pushes timeline for final close of fourth consumer fund

Budget 2024: What does it mean for dealmakers?

Finance

Budget 2024: What does it mean for dealmakers?

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF appoints new head of investment strategy

Finance

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF appoints new head of investment strategy

Advertisement