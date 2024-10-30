Bottomline: Udaan's NBFC struggles to scale up, faces asset quality concerns

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Hiveloop Capital Pvt. Ltd, the lending arm of business-to-business e-commerce unicorn Udaan, is increasingly tapping borrowers unrelated to its parent to grow its loan book but faces worries related to asset quality and securing enough growth capital independently to sustain and expand its operations. Udaan, operated by Hiveloop Technology Pvt. Ltd, ......