Bottomline: PE-backed Kogta Financial’s loan book soars past $500 mn mark

Premium Arun Kogta, MD & CEO, Kogta Financial

Non-banking financial company Kogta Financial, which is backed by private equity names like Morgan Stanley PE Asia, Multiples PE, OTPP and Javelin Investments, recorded a rise in all its financial metrics for the financial year-ended 2024, while scaling the $500 million milestone in for its loan book. The company, mainly dealing ......