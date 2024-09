Bottomline: PE-backed IndiQube comes within stone's throw of FY24 revenue target

Premium (L-R): Meghna Agarwal and Rishi Das, co-founders, Indiqube

WestBridge Capital-backed flexible office space provider IndiQube, which was believed to be in talks with bankers for a public listing, saw an over 40% jump in its revenue from operations during the last fiscal, it is learnt. The flexible office provider, founded by Rishi Das and Meghna Agarwal, had plans to ......