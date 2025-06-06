Bottomline: PE-backed APAC Financial continues profit streak for sixth year

Premium
APAC Financial Services Pvt Ltd, backed by Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Alternate Asset Management, among others, reported a net profit for the sixth consecutive year in FY25, according to company data accessed by VCCircle. The company’s net profit rose to Rs 110 crore ($12.8 million) in the financial year ended March 2025 ......
