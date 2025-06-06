Bottomline: PE-backed APAC Financial continues profit streak for sixth year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: PE-backed APAC Financial continues profit streak for sixth year

Bottomline: PE-backed APAC Financial continues profit streak for sixth year

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 06 Jun 2025
Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed APAC Financial continues profit streak for sixth year
Gunit Chadha, founder and managing director, APAC Financial

APAC Financial Services Pvt Ltd, backed by Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Alternate Asset Management, among others, reported a net profit for the sixth consecutive year in FY25, according to company data accessed by VCCircle.  The company’s net profit rose to Rs 110 crore ($12.8 million) in the financial year ended March 2025 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former SBFC Finance exec Pankaj Poddar eyes fundraise for new venture

Finance

Former SBFC Finance exec Pankaj Poddar eyes fundraise for new venture

HealthKois unveils $300-mn VC fund to bet on healthcare startups

Finance

HealthKois unveils $300-mn VC fund to bet on healthcare startups

Flipkart secures RBI licence to start NBFC for direct lending

Finance

Flipkart secures RBI licence to start NBFC for direct lending

Premium
RTP Global's Nishit Garg on India strategy, AI focus, startup trends, and more

Finance

RTP Global's Nishit Garg on India strategy, AI focus, startup trends, and more

Digital lending startup LoanTap raises pre-Series C round

Finance

Digital lending startup LoanTap raises pre-Series C round

JPMorgan Chase sees growth in Asia Pacific private credit market

Finance

JPMorgan Chase sees growth in Asia Pacific private credit market

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW