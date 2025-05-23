Bottomline: NPA woes trouble Piramal Alts-backed Annapurna Finance

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 23 May 2025
Gobinda Chandra Pattanaik, MD, Annapurna Finance

Annapurna Finance, backed by a string of investors including Piramal Alternatives, grappled with a significant rise in bad loans in FY25, reflecting the broader asset quality stress across the microfinance sector.  Despite considerable loan write-offs, the company’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio rose to 4% as of December 31, 2024, from 2.9% ......

