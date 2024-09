Bottomline: NIIF-controlled Ayana loses momentum as revenue growth slows, profit slumps

Premium Ayana Renewable CEO Shivanand Nimbargi at a project site | Credit: Ayana

The financial year 2023-24 was not a particularly fruitful one for green energy company Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd as it recorded a decline in its net profit and a slowdown in revenue growth. Ayana, which is 51% owned by the Indian government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and counts ......