Bottomline: Next Education on cusp of new dawn as offline schooling rebounds

Premium (L-R): Beas Dev Ralhan, Raveendranath Kamath, co-founders, Next Education

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd, one of the first edtech platforms to book profits back in 2014, is on track for a recovery from losses it incurred during the pandemic. The Hyderabad-based company slipped into losses in 2021 after being profitable for seven consecutive financial years as demand for classroom solutions ......