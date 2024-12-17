Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability

Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 17 Dec 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability
Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, Shubham Housing

Shubham Housing Development Finance Company, a darling of private equity firms, has clocked a steady growth in its assets under management and profitability for the financial year ended March 2024. Further, early data from the current financial year indicate that company’s financial metrics have remained steady. The company’s net profit rose ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Saudi's Riyadh Valley Company strikes third limited partner-style bet this year

Finance

Saudi's Riyadh Valley Company strikes third limited partner-style bet this year

Premium
Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap

Finance

Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap

Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target

Finance

Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target

Premium
UAE's Key Capital eyes first close of debut secondaries fund, builds deal pipeline

Finance

UAE's Key Capital eyes first close of debut secondaries fund, builds deal pipeline

Premium
Gulf VC MEVP onboards Saudi LP for $150 mn Fund IV

Finance

Gulf VC MEVP onboards Saudi LP for $150 mn Fund IV

Pro
Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office hit a jackpot from BFSI bet

Finance

Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office hit a jackpot from BFSI bet

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW