Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability

Premium Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, Shubham Housing

Shubham Housing Development Finance Company, a darling of private equity firms, has clocked a steady growth in its assets under management and profitability for the financial year ended March 2024. Further, early data from the current financial year indicate that company’s financial metrics have remained steady. The company’s net profit rose ......