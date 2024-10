Bottomline: KKR-controlled LEAP India doubles revenue growth in FY24, improves margins

Premium Sunu Mathew, founder and MD, LEAP India

LEAP India Pvt. Ltd, a storage and supply chain services provider that is majority owned by private equity firm KKR, managed to accelerate revenue growth for the financial year through March 2024 and improve its operating profit as well as operating margin, VCCircle has gathered. The B2B company posted a 44.5% jump ......