Bottomline: IPO-bound Indira IVF's revenue growth drops, margin moderates in FY25

Premium

Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, which is backed by Swedish private equity investor EQT, witnessed a sharp slowdown in revenue growth in the financial year ended March 2025 owing to stiff competition, VCCircle has gathered. The company, which operates a network of fertility clinics and hospitals under the Indira IVF tag, saw ......