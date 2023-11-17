facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Bottomline: IndiQube looking at 40% revenue growth in FY24

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 17 Nov 2023
Premium
Bottomline: IndiQube looking at 40% revenue growth in FY24
Rishi Das, co-founder and chairman, IndiQube

Flexible office spaces provider IndiQube, which reported a net profit last fiscal after four consecutive years of net losses, is targetting a 40% rise in revenue for the current fiscal, it is learnt.  Backed by a consistent growth in its area under management and sustained occupancy levels, the WestBridge Capital-backed company, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank likely to sell partial stake in Delhivery: Report

Infrastructure

SoftBank likely to sell partial stake in Delhivery: Report

Premium
Bottomline: IndiQube looking at 40% revenue growth in FY24

Infrastructure

Bottomline: IndiQube looking at 40% revenue growth in FY24

Pro
Sovereign fund-backed firm, others in fray to bet on Ayana Renewable

Infrastructure

Sovereign fund-backed firm, others in fray to bet on Ayana Renewable

Premium
In Charts: Check out India's top telecom tower operators as 5G rollout picks up pace

Infrastructure

In Charts: Check out India's top telecom tower operators as 5G rollout picks up pace

Premium
Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax's biggest India flop

Infrastructure

Spotlight: How farm logistics firm NCML turned into Fairfax's biggest India flop

Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes

Infrastructure

Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes

Advertisement