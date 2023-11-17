Bottomline: IndiQube looking at 40% revenue growth in FY24

Premium
Flexible office spaces provider IndiQube, which reported a net profit last fiscal after four consecutive years of net losses, is targetting a 40% rise in revenue for the current fiscal, it is learnt. Backed by a consistent growth in its area under management and sustained occupancy levels, the WestBridge Capital-backed company, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.