Bottomline: InCred Finance’s profit zooms as loan book jumps above $1 bn

Premium Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group CEO, InCred

Non-bank lender InCred Financial Services Ltd more than doubled its profit and grew its assets under management at a brisk pace in the year through March 2024, driven mainly by unsecured loans. The company, which operates as InCred Finance and absorbed private equity firm KKR’s struggling non-bank India lending unit two ......