Bottomline: Expansion pains hit Paras Healthcare as losses widen, growth slows
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: Expansion pains hit Paras Healthcare as losses widen, growth slows

Bottomline: Expansion pains hit Paras Healthcare as losses widen, growth slows

By Roshan Abraham

  • 09 Oct 2025
Premium
Bottomline: Expansion pains hit Paras Healthcare as losses widen, growth slows
Credit: Company

Paras Healthcare Ltd, which operates a chain of multi-specialty hospitals across northern India and is eyeing a public listing, saw its losses widen in the financial year ended March 2025 even as revenue growth slowed. Newly commissioned hospitals have yet to deliver the expected performance, VCCircle has gathered.     The Gurugram-based hospital ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Kotak Alts-backed Matrix Pharma buys bulk-drugs maker

Healthcare

Kotak Alts-backed Matrix Pharma buys bulk-drugs maker

Pro
InvAscent logs out of animal pharma company, sells stake to family office

Healthcare

InvAscent logs out of animal pharma company, sells stake to family office

Pro
General Atlantic changes tack to monetize India healthcare bet

Healthcare

General Atlantic changes tack to monetize India healthcare bet

Eight Roads-backed Plasmagen Biosciences hires former Abbott exec as CEO

Healthcare

Eight Roads-backed Plasmagen Biosciences hires former Abbott exec as CEO

Premium
PE-backed strategics eye stake in IVD firm Agappe Diagnostics

Healthcare

PE-backed strategics eye stake in IVD firm Agappe Diagnostics

SEBI clears IHH's long-delayed takeover of Fortis; shares jump

Healthcare

SEBI clears IHH's long-delayed takeover of Fortis; shares jump

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW