Bottomline: Amicus-backed Berar Finance's loan book grows but bad debts weigh
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: Amicus-backed Berar Finance's loan book grows but bad debts weigh

Bottomline: Amicus-backed Berar Finance's loan book grows but bad debts weigh

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 06 Dec 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Amicus-backed Berar Finance's loan book grows but bad debts weigh
Credit: Pixabay

Nagpur-based Berar Finance, which is backed by private equity firms such as Amicus Capital, managed a healthy growth in its profit for the financial year ended March 2024. If one were to scratch the surface, however, most of the growth came from rising loan book while asset quality remained a bugbear for the company. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Mubadala says under-invested in Asia, to increase focus on the region

Finance

Mubadala says under-invested in Asia, to increase focus on the region

Premium
Warburg Pincus, Creation may top-up bets on loss-making Indian firm

Finance

Warburg Pincus, Creation may top-up bets on loss-making Indian firm

Premium
Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing aims organic expansion as M&A targets elusive: CEO

Finance

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing aims organic expansion as M&A targets elusive: CEO

EQT exceeds $5-bn investment target in India, doubles down on healthcare

Finance

EQT exceeds $5-bn investment target in India, doubles down on healthcare

Citigroup rolls out artificial intelligence tools for employees in India, seven other countries

Finance

Citigroup rolls out artificial intelligence tools for employees in India, seven other countries

Premium
UAE's Aliph Capital gets another Saudi investor for debut fund

Finance

UAE's Aliph Capital gets another Saudi investor for debut fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW