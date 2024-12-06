Bottomline: Amicus-backed Berar Finance's loan book grows but bad debts weigh

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Nagpur-based Berar Finance, which is backed by private equity firms such as Amicus Capital, managed a healthy growth in its profit for the financial year ended March 2024. If one were to scratch the surface, however, most of the growth came from rising loan book while asset quality remained a bugbear for the company. ......