Bottomline: Alpha Wave-backed Stanza Living trims losses despite revenue dip
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bottomline: Alpha Wave-backed Stanza Living trims losses despite revenue dip

Bottomline: Alpha Wave-backed Stanza Living trims losses despite revenue dip

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Oct 2025
Premium
Bottomline: Alpha Wave-backed Stanza Living trims losses despite revenue dip
L-R (facing) Anindya Dutta and Sandeep Dalmia, Co-founders, Stanza Living

Stanza Living, a managed accommodation provider backed by marquee investors such as Alpha Wave, Peak XV, and Accel, posted a year-on-year decline in standalone revenue in FY25 even as it successfully curtailed losses.  The New Delhi-based startup, which offers fully managed shared living accommodations to students and young professionals across more ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

MENA Digest: UAE firms Upfront, Climaty AI, Saudi's DOO, others get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE firms Upfront, Climaty AI, Saudi's DOO, others get funding

Premium
Global deep-tech focused VC Celesta Capital ropes in key LP for maiden India fund

TMT

Global deep-tech focused VC Celesta Capital ropes in key LP for maiden India fund

Climaty AI, Mishmash Naturals raise early-stage funding

TMT

Climaty AI, Mishmash Naturals raise early-stage funding

Pro
Lightspeed-backed Freight Tiger takes a down round as losses pile up

TMT

Lightspeed-backed Freight Tiger takes a down round as losses pile up

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market taps confidential route for $564 mn IPO

Manufacturing

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market taps confidential route for $564 mn IPO

RateGain set to expand global operations with $250 mn US acquisition

TMT

RateGain set to expand global operations with $250 mn US acquisition

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW