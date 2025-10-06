Bottomline: Alpha Wave-backed Stanza Living trims losses despite revenue dip

Premium
Stanza Living, a managed accommodation provider backed by marquee investors such as Alpha Wave, Peak XV, and Accel, posted a year-on-year decline in standalone revenue in FY25 even as it successfully curtailed losses. The New Delhi-based startup, which offers fully managed shared living accommodations to students and young professionals across more ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.