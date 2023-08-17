Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 17 Aug 2023
Premium
Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Absolute Barbeque Pvt. Ltd, which operates casual dining chain Absolute Barbecues, reported a mild growth in its margin for the financial year ended 2023, even as its revenue and profit grew meaningfully for the period under review. The company, floated by former Barbeque Nation chief executive Prosenjit Roy Choudhury, has shown ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Teleport, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Teleport, two others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Consumer

Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Medfin, THB backer HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures

Healthcare

Medfin, THB backer HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures

Bata India mulling strategic partnership with sportswear major Adidas: Report

Consumer

Bata India mulling strategic partnership with sportswear major Adidas: Report

Temasek, TPG Growth double down on Dr Agarwal's Health Care

Healthcare

Temasek, TPG Growth double down on Dr Agarwal's Health Care

Premium
Grapevine: Peak XV may back asset manager; Vedanta gets nod to buy power firm

General

Grapevine: Peak XV may back asset manager; Vedanta gets nod to buy power firm

Advertisement