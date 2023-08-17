Bottomline: Absolute Barbeque FY23 margins stagnant despite steady topline growth

Absolute Barbeque Pvt. Ltd, which operates casual dining chain Absolute Barbecues, reported a mild growth in its margin for the financial year ended 2023, even as its revenue and profit grew meaningfully for the period under review. The company, floated by former Barbeque Nation chief executive Prosenjit Roy Choudhury, has shown ......