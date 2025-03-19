Bottomline: A91-backed Akshayakalpa Farms looks to turn the corner on sales boost

Premium

Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd, an organic dairy and farming venture that’s backed by growth-stage venture capital firm A91 Partners, is moving toward profitability as its fast-growing revenue helps offset its expenditures. After five years of losses, the company expects to break even at the operating level and post positive ......