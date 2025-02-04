Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising

Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising

Premium
Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising
Credit: Pixabay

Kerala-based dental implants and equipment manufacturer DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd is looking to raise its first round of external equity funding, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The dental products maker, founded in 1988 by John Kuriakose in the riverside town of Muvattupuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, intends ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
ChrysCapital tops up pharma bet as VCs cash out, valuation climbs

Healthcare

ChrysCapital tops up pharma bet as VCs cash out, valuation climbs

Pro
CX Partners, Sabre Capital line up an exit but will they beat the benchmark?

Healthcare

CX Partners, Sabre Capital line up an exit but will they beat the benchmark?

Temasek, TPG-backed Dr. Agarwal's Health ends below IPO price in tepid debut

Healthcare

Temasek, TPG-backed Dr. Agarwal's Health ends below IPO price in tepid debut

Premium
Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond's strategy to build medtech platform

Healthcare

Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond's strategy to build medtech platform

Premium
Demand, innovation driving platform deals in healthcare: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Demand, innovation driving platform deals in healthcare: Panelists at VCCircle summit

M&A, buyout activity in healthcare to remain strong, capex may recover: El Toro Finserve

Healthcare

M&A, buyout activity in healthcare to remain strong, capex may recover: El Toro Finserve

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW