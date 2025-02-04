Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Kerala-based dental implants and equipment manufacturer DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd is looking to raise its first round of external equity funding, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The dental products maker, founded in 1988 by John Kuriakose in the riverside town of Muvattupuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, intends ......