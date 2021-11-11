Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Bombay Shaving Company in talks to raise $25 mn
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Male grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) is in talks with institutional funds and strategic investors to raise a fresh...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...