BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund

Premium Ewout van der Molen, Head of Climate Finance, responsAbility | Credit: responsAbility Investments

Switzerland-based impact investor responsAbility Investments AG is set to bring on board another limited partner for its Asia-focused climate fund that seeks to raise as much as $500 million. The investment firm, which rolled out the structured debt fund late last year and teamed up with German development bank KfW as well as ......