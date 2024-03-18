facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund

BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund

By TEAM VCC

  • 18 Mar 2024
Premium
BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund
Ewout van der Molen, Head of Climate Finance, responsAbility | Credit: responsAbility Investments

Switzerland-based impact investor responsAbility Investments AG is set to bring on board another limited partner for its Asia-focused climate fund that seeks to raise as much as $500 million.  The investment firm, which rolled out the structured debt fund late last year and teamed up with German development bank KfW as well as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Warehouse developers bet on India as companies look beyond China

Infrastructure

Warehouse developers bet on India as companies look beyond China

Premium
BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund

Infrastructure

BluSmart backer responsAbility gets another LP for $500-mn Asia climate fund

Premium
Convergent's Harsha Raghavan on aviation graveyard and what Fly91 is doing different

Infrastructure

Convergent's Harsha Raghavan on aviation graveyard and what Fly91 is doing different

Premium
Former KKR exec's realty platform Certus backs two commercial projects

Infrastructure

Former KKR exec's realty platform Certus backs two commercial projects

Premium
Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Infrastructure

Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Premium
How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Infrastructure

How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Advertisement