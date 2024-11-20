Blitz, Doodhvale Farms, Taqtics raise early-stage funding

(L to R) Sudhir Jain, Aman Jain, Ishu Jain & Sanjay Jain, co-founders, Doohvale Farms

Quick commerce logistics enabler Blitz, D2C dairy Doodhvale Farms, SaaS startup Taqtics have raised early-stage funding, companies said Wednesday.

Blitz

Blitz, a quick commerce logistics enabler, has raised Rs 40 crore ($4.7 million) in a Series A funding round, led by IvyCap Ventures.

The fresh infusion will help enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure and expand its dark store network across India’s top twenty cities.

Existing investors India Quotient and Alteria Capital, along with other angels, including Ramesh Bafna of Zepto, Siddharth from Snitch, Bestseller CEO Vinit Gautam and Arvind Fashion CEO Amitabh Suri, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2020 by Gaurav Piyush, Mayank Varshney and Yash Sharma, Blitz claims to have helped its clients achieve a 29% increase in business growth while reducing return-to-origin (RTO) rates by 40%. Blitz is operational in ten cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Pune.

Doodhvale Farms announced the closure of its $3 million funding round, led by Atomic Capital, with Singularity Early Opportunities Fund joining as a co-investor. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Angel investors participating in this round include Livspace co-founder Ramakant Sharma, Oyo CBO Ankit Tandon, Livspace CEO Saurabh Jain, and V3 Ventures co-founder Arjun Vaidya, among others.

Doodhvale Farms claims to have achieved 100% year-over-year growth and consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate Doodhvale Farms’ expansion, strengthen distribution networks, diversify its product portfolio and upgrade technology infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Doodhvale Farms is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy and daily essentials company that produces and delivers farm-fresh products. It was founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain and Sudhir Jain.

Taqtics has raised $1.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Sprout Venture Partners and Capital-A, with additional participation from Java Capital.

The fresh infusion will help the company expand its product capabilities, strengthen its presence in key markets and incorporate AI-driven analytics to better serve retail and quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, the company said in a statement.

Taqtics, a product of Peachy Technologies Pvt. Ltd, is a platform that helps streamline retail and restaurant operations. It offers tools that assist managers in managing store operations with ease.

