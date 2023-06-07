Blackstone tops up India warehousing bets with full control of six companies

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity major Blackstone has fully acquired a part of an Indian logistics company's warehousing parks business that it had begun buying in tranches three years ago. Blackstone has been going long on the Indian logistics sector for a while now. In January 2022, it had set up a logistics vertical, Horizon Industrial Parks, in India to house its ......