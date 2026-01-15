Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust looks to raise $250 mn from overseas investor

By Swet Sarika

  • 15 Jan 2026
Premium
A Nexus shopping mall in Bengaluru | Credit: Nexus Malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, a retail-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), is looking to raise up to $250 million (Rs 2,070 crore) through debt, VCCircle has gathered.  Nexus Select Trust owns a retail portfolio spanning 9.9 million square feet across 17 shopping centers in 14 cities in India. It also owns ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.