Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Blackstone-backed Embassy REIT raises $500 mn from top pension fund, others
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks REIT Ltd has raised around $500 million (about Rs 3,700 crore) from existing as well as...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS