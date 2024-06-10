BlackRock appoints MD for UAE, Oman, Bahrain
By Reuters

  10 Jun 2024
BlackRock logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

BlackRock on Monday said it hired Mohammad Al Fahim as managing director and head of the United Arab Emirates to look after its business in the country, together with Oman and Bahrain. 

"Mr. Al Fahim will lead all aspects of BlackRock’s client business to help deliver a diversified platform of investment solutions, including the firm’s growing private markets capabilities," the global asset manager said in a statement.

Al Fahim was previously with Goldman Sachs and helped established the Wall Street bank's office in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE and home to three sovereign wealth funds ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ. He also led the UAE business for Goldman Sachs asset management.

