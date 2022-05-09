bitsCrunch-Mastercard: Revolution in NFT Ecosystem

What is the first thought that comes to one's mind when they think of virtual assists—Is it safe? Most importantly, When it comes to investment in a virtual platform, we all have two thoughts. If we ask why— the answer is that it is intangible, we cannot touch or hold the virtual assets, may it be crypto or NFT. But we have made peace with this and started trusting the revolution where everyone is investing in virtual assets. However, other concerns like those below still exist—

how to buy these virtual assets?

Do we have to have virtual currency to buy them?

Will fiat money be enough?

Will our virtual assets be secure or safe?

Don't worry! The partnership of bitsCrunch and Mastercard is the answer to all these questions. While on the one hand, people are confused about whether to invest in NFTs (virtual assets) or not. And, if yes, then how to invest? This collaboration brings the best of both worlds, making the alliance excellent.

bitsCrunch Introduction

bitsCrunch is the leading company in the NFT ecosystem that works round the clock to secure and build a customer-friendly product that solves the potential problem in the NFT ecosystem using AI. The company got established in 2020 by Vijay Pravin Maharajan in India and has its headquarters in Germany. The goal of bitsCrunch is to create a new milestone in the world of data. Chasing these dream bitsCrunch has successfully collaborated with Mastercard to improve its customer service.

Mastercard Introduction

Mastercard is a multinational financial service established in 1979. The sole focus of this market leader in the financial sector is to process the payments between the banks of merchants and the card-issuing banks or credit unions.

bitsCrunch and Mastercard Partnership

bitsCrunch has partnered with MasterCard for a new Web3 project. This collaboration between Mastercard and bitsCrunch is an excellent step to make the payment process easier for NFT customers with innovative collaboration solutions. bitsCrunch is among the top eight start-ups selected globally to partner with Mastercard. Out of these 8, 2 start-ups are from Europe and 1 from India, named bitsCrunch. This collaboration has marked the connection of bitsCrunch the Web 3.0 with NFT.

The cryptocurrency was not always as popular as it is now. People were not sure about investing in crypto. In recent years this industry has taken a hike, interesting more and more people to enter the crypto world.

Future Of Blockchain

Not only crypto, the blockchain-powered innovations like NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) is also gaining traction. The blockchain-based businesses and technology market will reach around $228 billion by 2028 (projection). Thus, this collaboration will mark the future of the NFT world. Why? Thanks to the mass adaption of NFT. bitsCrunch hopes to be a critical resource for the same.



bitsCrunch and Mastercard Collaboration Benefit

bitsCrunch has collaborated with Mastercard with their award-winning global start-up engagement program known as Master Start Path. With this, bitsCrunch hopes to incorporate the expertise of Mastercard to help their clients reach a global customer base. As bitsCrunch is already working on improving the experience of their NFT clients, now, along with Mastercard, they will be providing cutting-edge and innovative solutions for the early NFT adaptors.

The significant benefit of the Mastercard and bitsCrunch partnership = is that non-crypto users can now also purchase digital assets with fiat currencies (credit and debit cards). This will help the organization attract non-crypto users, secure their digital assets, and increase both bitsCrunch's and Mastercard's customer base. With the help of bitsCrunch, global Mastercard's customers can make buying/selling decisions on NFT assets smartly with products like Unleash NFTs, Scour, Liquify, Crunch, and DaVinci. Hence, providing them with a secure and protected platform to buy and sell NFT assets. bitsCrunch, coupled with Mastercard, will deliver the best-in-class solutions to the emerging crypto industry customers & transform business landscapes.

Today, NFT + cryptocurrency = are the most popular sources of investment. As this world is moving towards virtual reality and digitization, the most awaited platform is one where people will be able to buy and sell virtual assets with the help of fiat currencies. bitsCrunch and Mastercard have bridged this gap between the virtual and real world. It is the most awaited collaboration in the blockchain platform.

People can now MAKE THEIR MONEY WORK FOR THEM along with safety. bitsCrunch believes that there will be a mass adaption of NFT in the future and wants to be one of the core reasons for the same. This revolutionary partnership will be a milestone in the NFT ecosystem, providing simple, easy-to-understand, innovative and secure solutions for NFT investments.