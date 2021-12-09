Binny Bansal, Kunal Shah, others back talent management platform Skillr

Skillr Technologies Pvt Ltd, a talent management platform, has raised $1.2 million (around Rs 9 crore) in pre-seed funding round from marquee angel investors including Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, Caesar Sengupta, co-founder of Arbo Works and Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, among others.

The round also saw participation from Arun Seth, chairman of NASSCOM, Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, Let’s Venture, Gaurav Girotra, general manager SEA at Tinder and Match Group, Karan Khara, global director - growth and partnerships at Meta Inc formerly known as Facebook, Pushpendra Singh, head- new programs and mobile partnerships at Meta, Bryan Tan, Director at connectivity ecosystems at Meta among others.

Co-founded in 2020 by Ankit Durga and Megha Aggarwal, Skillr helps organisations build their customer-facing teams by providing them with assessment services and identifying areas for improvement as well as the development of their existing employees’ career growth paths.

“Rapidly growing startups and enterprises are looking to scale fast, reduce ramp-up time, and design measurably better teams. Skillr’s Talent Discovery Platform is built to address the consistent challenges that employers experience right from discovering, engaging to retaining and growing talent in the long-term — especially today’s young workforce.” Ankit Durga and Megha Aggarwal Skillr co-founders said in a joint statement.

Skillr counts ITC, Mindhouse, Ultrahuman, Blue Tokai, Peebuddy, and Bharatpe, amongst others, as its clients.

A few startups are operating in the HR and performance management space in the country.

In July 2021, HR-tech startup Talview Inc raised $15 million in Series B funding led by Eileses Capital. Talview works with companies such as Amazon, Reliance Digital, HCL and has partnered with Accenture, Allianz, Best Buy, Cognizant, Enel Group, City & Guilds, Cambridge Assessments, and the British Council.

In December last year, employee management platform PagarBook raised $15 million (Rs 110 crore) in its Series A round of funding led by existing investor Sequoia Capital.

In September, Leena AI has raised $30 million (about Rs 222 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.