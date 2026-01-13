BillionE, Atomgrid, Liquidnitro Games, others raise funding

The team of Liquidnitro Games

Mobility platform BillionE, specialty chemicals startup Atomgrid, game production firm Liquidnitro Games, and six other startups have raised capital in various early-stage funding rounds.

BillionElectric Mobility (BillionE), a platform for electric truck transportation, has raised $25 million (Rs 225 crore) in a pre-Series A round comprising a mix of equity and debt.

The round saw participation from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, financial institutions, and public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), among others, the startup said. About 70% of the capital raised is in the form of debt, with the remaining 30% as equity, a spokesperson told VCCircle.

The startup, which runs an e-mobility-as-a-service (eMaaS) platform, said the funds will be deployed toward the phased rollout of electric trucks, associated infrastructure, and operational readiness for large-scale fleet deployments.

A significant portion of the capital will support the planned deployment of over 500 electric trucks during FY 2026-27, alongside investments in fleet management systems, technology platforms, and ecosystem partnerships. BillionE currently has a pipeline of over 1,500 electric trucks targeted over the next two-three years.

Founded by Sanjeev Kulkarni and Kartikey Hariyani, BillionE comprises ChargeZone and BIllion Electric, offering an integrated ecosystem of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and tech-enabled fleet management.

Specialty chemicals platform Atomgrid has secured $7 million in a pre-Series A funding through a mix of equity and debt to expand its global footprint and accelerate product development.

The equity round was led by early-stage venture capital firm A99, with participation from new investors Sadev Ventures and CDM Capital, along with existing investors Merak Ventures.

The startup has also raised debt from venture debt funds and banks, including Trifecta, SIDBI, and RevX.

Atomgrid said the funds will be utilized to deepen its export footprint, establish on-ground teams and offices in key international markets, and accelerate the development and launch of new products through R&D.

Founded by Siddharth Gupta and Lakshit Bansal, the Bengaluru-based startup is building a full-stack orchestration layer for the development and delivery of specialty chemicals from India to global clients.

Liquidnitro Games has raised $19.1 million in a Series A round led by Northpoint Capital, with participation from existing early investor Nexus Venture Partners.

The startup said the funding will be used to drive investment across AI-enabled game production and live services platforms, scale partnerships through co-investments, and support global expansion.

IndigoEdge served as the financial advisor to Liquidnitro Games on the transaction.

Led by Sandeep Kowdley, Liquidnitro Games is a Hyderabad-based game development and live services company.

Dazzl

Dazzl, a beauty and wellness services platform, has raised $3.2 million in a seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, marking its first institutional fundraise.

Other participants in the round included founders and operators such as PRISM founder Ritesh Agarwal, former OYO CXO Maninder Gulati, Kluisz AI founder Abhinav Sinha, former Nexus Venture Partners MD and partner Sameer Brij Verma, and Shadowfax CEO Abhishek Bansal.

The funding will be used to scale Dazzl’s consumer offering across select micro-markets in Bengaluru, build hyperlocal operations and go-to-market playbooks, and invest in core technology and training systems.

Founded by Komal Solanki and Ashish Bajpai, Dazzl offers on-demand, at-home beauty and wellness services with delivery times of as little as 10 minutes. The company operates on a vertically integrated, hyperlocal model.

Misochain

Misochain Technologies, a Bengaluru-based aerospace deep-tech company, has secured Rs 18 crore ($1.9 million) in a seed round led by venture capital firm Capital-A.

The startup, which develops indigenous, flight-critical aircraft components for defence and global aviation platforms, said it plans to use the funding to set up a manufacturing facility, accelerate product certification programmes, and scale engineering, testing, and MRO capabilities for UAV manufacturers and global aerospace customers.

Founded in 2019 by former Honeywell Aerospace engineers Rama Kandula and Murali Krishnan, Misochain develops components such as air data probes, vibration isolation systems, actuators, and solenoid valves.

Misochain is part of MaXcel, the hardware and industrial technology accelerator run by Capital-A and SanchiConnect.

Carrum

Carrum, a fleet management company, has secured an undisclosed amount in a Series A round from Uber to support the expansion of its clean mobility fleet across major urban centres in India.

Founded by Karan Jain in 2024, Carrum operates a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles across several tier I cities. The company, backed by CarDekho Group, plans to use the funding to expand its fleet and scale operations. It operates with Uber in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi.

AYOU

Bartronics India has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in fresh produce brand AYOU, operated by Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based organized fresh produce aggregation and processing company.

This marks Bartronics’ formal entry into structured agri-trade under Project Avio Agritech and strengthens its presence across the fresh produce value chain.

Bengaluru-based AYOU aggregates fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), mandis, and collection centres, and supplies quick commerce and modern retail platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Ninjacart, and More Retail.

Neeman's

Footwear brand Neeman's has secured around $4 million in a Series B2 round led by SNAM Group of Companies through its investment arm, SNAM Solutions.

The company was founded by Taranjeet Singh Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh in 2017. The round also saw participation from existing investors Anicut Capital, Enam Investments, and Harsh Mariwala's Sharrp Ventures.

LearnTube.ai

IAN Group, through the IAN Angel Fund, has invested an undisclosed amount in the seed round of LearnTube.ai, an AI-powered personalized learning and career acceleration platform.

Nazara Technologies and Blitzscaling Ventures also participated.

The funding will be used to bolster the company’s AI-powered skilling-to-job platform, enhance interactive learning experiences, expand multi-language support, and accelerate growth across India while testing select global markets.

