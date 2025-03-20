Billionaire Richard Chandler’s Clermont makes multibagger exit move in India

Pro
Singapore-based Clermont Group, founded and led by New Zealand-born billionaire Richard Chandler, has made its third liquidity move from an Indian company in which it acquired a controlling stake about eight years ago. Clermont, whose global portfolio includes Vietnamese hospital chain Hoan My and US-based electric aircraft powertrain maker magniX, has ......
