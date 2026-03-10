RBI examining complaint against Standard Chartered Bank's asset sales, minister says
By Reuters

  • 10 Mar 2026
The Standard Chartered bank logo at their headquarters in London. | Credit: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

The Reserve Bank of India is examining a complaint received against Standard Chartered Bank for "repeated instances of collusive asset disposals at a discounted value", India's junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India has received two complaints against the lender in October 2024 and February 2026, related to assets linked to three developers, according to a written reply to parliament. 

The complaint received in February 2026 is under  examination, he said.

A final order in the complaint received in October 2024 is pending, the minister said. "The sale of asset by the secured creditor was a commercial judgment of the concerned entity," he said. 

The minister's written response did not share further details.      

Standard Chartered Bank India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

RBIReserve Bank of IndiaStandard chartered BankPankaj Chaudhary

