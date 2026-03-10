Currency, tax risks tempering private equity optimism in India, investors say

Currency depreciation and high taxes remain key constraints on private equity (PE) returns from India, investors say, even as the country's strong growth outlook and improving exit environment cement its place in the emerging market space.

The Indian rupee has depreciated 1.9% against the dollar so far in 2026, after falling 4.2% and 2.4% in the last two years.

"And then when you exit, (there is) capital gains tax of 10-15% — those are capping returns. Competing markets don't necessarily have (these drags)," Amit Chandra, managing director of alternative asset manager 57 Stars, said at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association conclave on Tuesday.

The comments underscore a key concern in India's PE landscape. Global investors increasingly view India as a core allocation within emerging markets, supported by stronger managers, a deeper deal pipeline, and a healthier market for exits, particularly through initial public offerings.

However, foreign allocators underwriting India must account for a steady erosion in returns from the rupee as well as taxes applied at exit, said Chandra, as the country offers fewer opportunities to boost returns through leverage, unlike some other markets.

Indian central bank rules restrict bank financing for share acquisitions, while corporate law limits the use of a target company's assets to fund its own purchase.

Taxation regimes remain crucial if India wants PE capital to scale further, Chandra added.

On the other hand, "lower leverage positions India better", said Rohit Agarwal, vice president and head of Asian PE at Aksia.

India's relatively lower use of leverage can cut both ways for PE investors — while it may limit the ability to boost returns through debt, it can also leave deals less exposed to interest-rate, refinancing and broader macro shocks.

"More and more deals get priced to perfection," said Agarwal.

Fund managers will need to generate returns through operational value creation rather than financial engineering, he added, making the question of whether returns can outpace the combined drag from currency weakness and taxes crucial.

