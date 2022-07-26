Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
BigBasket\'s hustle for buoyancy in a rapidly evolving quick commerce scenario
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Aneesha Mathur started using the online grocery app BigBasket after she moved from Gurugram to Bengaluru in July 2021. That’s...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP