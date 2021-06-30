Bessemer Venture Partners elevates Anant Vidur Puri to partner

Global investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners said it has promoted Anant Vidur Puri to the post of partner.

Puri, based in Bengaluru, will continue to build long-standing relationships with founders within the Indian startup ecosystem, said Bessemer in a statement.

Vishal Gupta, partner at Bessemer, said that Puri has played an instrumental role in sourcing breakout successes including consumer internet companies such as Swiggy and UrbanCompany, which are now worth $6 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.

"As he digs more into India’s global SaaS roadmap, we look forward to seeing his future contributions to the firm," he added.

Jeremy Levine, partner at Bessemer, said that Puri has demonstrated ability and ambition to discover unique upstarts and help founders develop through different phases of growth.

Puri, an IIT Delhi graduate, had first joined Bessemer in 2014 as an analyst. He returned to Bessemer after graduating from Harvard Business in 2018, continuing his focus on consumer internet in addition to SaaS. His LinkedIn profile shows that he also worked briefly at Amazon and PT Kudo Teknologi Indonesia after his first stint at Bessemer.

Puri is currently on the boards of Cashify and Remedinet. He is also a board observer for MyGlamm, Lentra, LivSpace, DocsApp, and PharmEasy, which recently said it will acquire a traditional listed healthcare firm Thyrocare Technologies in a landmark deal for an Indian startup.

"In India's tech ecosystem, the opportunity ahead is massive as more than 500 million more people will transact online creating a trillion dollar digital economy in the next 10 years," said Puri.

Bessemer had closed its new fund at $1.85 billion in 2018. The global investment firm had planned to invest roughly 30% of the total corpus in international markets (India and Israel).