Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector

Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 19 Dec 2024
Premium
Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector
Credit: 123RF.com

Belgian impact investor KOIS Invest is partnering with Washington-based incubator for transformational social impact ventures, Global Development Incubator (GDI) to launch a healthcare-focussed fund targetting the assistive technology sector, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Brussels-headquartered firm, along with the Disability Impact Project (DIP), an initiative incubated by ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

Healthcare

GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

Premium
Goldman Sachs-backed Aragen Life Sciences weighs IPO, in talks with bankers

Healthcare

Goldman Sachs-backed Aragen Life Sciences weighs IPO, in talks with bankers

Premium
What's the game plan of life sciences VC fund floated by Actis-owned firm's execs?

Healthcare

What's the game plan of life sciences VC fund floated by Actis-owned firm's execs?

HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

Healthcare

HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

Premium
Belgian impact investor KOIS doubles down on Indian hospital chain

Healthcare

Belgian impact investor KOIS doubles down on Indian hospital chain

Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare's Chandramouli on avoiding drug discovery firms and more

Healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare's Chandramouli on avoiding drug discovery firms and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW