BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy

Premium Dany Farha, co-founder and managing partner, BECO Capital

BECO Capital, a UAE-based venture capital firm that is currently deploying from its fourth investment vehicle has outlined its AI investment strategy amid the rapidly evolving global landscape. The Dubai-headquartered VC firm pointed out that as an early-stage regionally-focused investor, it would avoid segments like AI infrastructure or specialised hardware that require “massive ......