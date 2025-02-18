BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy
  BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy

BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Feb 2025
BECO Capital outlines new fund's AI investment strategy
Dany Farha, co-founder and managing partner, BECO Capital

BECO Capital, a UAE-based venture capital firm that is currently deploying from its fourth investment vehicle has outlined its AI investment strategy amid the rapidly evolving global landscape. The Dubai-headquartered VC firm pointed out that as an early-stage regionally-focused investor, it would avoid segments like AI infrastructure or specialised hardware that require “massive ......

